Two held in separate cases of rape of minor in Tripura

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 14:39 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman,

Agartala: Police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in two separate minor rape cases in Tripura in the past 48 hours.

In August, four such incidents have occurred.

Police said that they lodged a case against a youth on Tuesday on charges of raping a girl (17) at a village in Teliamura, Khowai district.

“The youth has been booked under section 376 (3) (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. He was arrested on Tuesday late evening,” said an official at Teliamura police station.



The rape survivor’s father lodged the complaint about a week after the incident.

In a separate case, a girl (15) was allegedly gang-raped by five youths on Sunday at a village in Bishramganj, Sepahijala district.

A case was lodged against the accused under section 376 (2) (g) (gang rape) of the IPC and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, 2012 at Bishramganj police station on Monday.

“An accused has been arrested and is in judicial custody. A probe is in progress,” said an official of Bishramganj police station.

Earlier in August, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was charged for raping a 17-year-old in Unakoti District.

A man (54) was arrested for raping his minor neighbour in Sepahijala district.

In July, two minor rape incidents were also reported from Khowai district.

