Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive

Indian ambassador Munu Mahawar interacting with Indians on first flight from Muscat to Kochi. (HT Photo/ MEA)

Two stranded persons, who were evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday amid the lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, tested positive on Saturday, said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Both the persons, who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, arrived in Kerala on Thursday by two Air India special flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, the CM said.

Vijayan warned that the state has to maintain utmost vigil because of the influx of expatriates and all those who are stranded in other parts of the country because of lockdown restrictions.

Three flights from the Persian Gulf are expected to arrive in Kerala as part of the ‘Mission Vande Bharat’ -- the largest-ever evacuation since Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990 -- on Saturday evening.

Similarly, a naval ship, which is ferrying 650 stranded people from the Maldives, will reach Kochi port on Sunday.

The CM said that Kerala would observe a total shutdown on Sunday in a bid to step up its vigil and only essential services would be allowed to be delivered.

”If we lower our guard at this juncture, we’ll forgo our advantage. We’ll continue our strict surveillance. We can’t allow people to enter Kerala without valid passes. It’s mandatory for people coming from other states to carry passes from their place of origin to their chosen destination in a bid to contain the viral outbreak,” he added.

The CM also announced that the state government would arrange special trains from New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, etc; to bring back all those who are stranded.

“We’re in talks with the Union Ministry of Railways. Among the stranded, students, pregnant women, and senior citizens will get first priority to come back home,” he added.