Two inmates including rape accused escape from jail in Madhya Pradesh

The two prisoners escaped by scaling the wall of the jail with a rope they made out of blankets. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

Two inmates including a rape accused allegedly escaped from a jail in Dewas district, 153 kilometres south east of Bhopal on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the two jail inmates, both undertrials- Chhote Lal and Mukesh, both residents of Uday Nagar, scaled the wall of the jail with the help of a rope made of pieces of blankets, said police.

Additional superintendent of police, Dewas Suryakant Sharma said, “The rape accused Chhotelal was lodged in the jail since August 26 while Mukesh was brought to the jail on August 21. Both cut blankets into several pieces to make a rope with the same and scale the wall of the sub-jail.”

The police officer said, “An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the jail authorities. Several teams of police have been formed to nab the accused. However, no arrest has been made so far.”

Earlier, in the second week of August four undertrials escaped another sub-jail in Indore, the neighbouring district of Dewas by scaling the 17-foot wall. However, all the four were captured by jail staffers with the help of villagers who raised an alarm on seeing them outside the jail. All the four accused were allegedly involved in kidnapping and murder of a businessman, according to police.

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)’s prison statistics of India, 2018 report as many as 673 prisoners including 14 from Madhya Pradesh escaped during 2018 of whom 113 escapees had escaped from the police custody and 560 escaped from judicial custody. Of those who escaped from judicial custody 52 escaped from inside jail during the year.