Two ITBP jawans missing after vehicle falls into Sutlej river

An INSAS rifle and some documents were recovered from the spot. (ANI photo)

Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans went missing on Tuesday after their vehicle fell into the Sutlej river in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, a district official said.The incident occurred at 10.30 am when ITBP vehicle was on its way to Duvling post from Reckong Peo.

The vehicle fell into the river near Spillow on national highway number five, news agency PTI said quoting Kinnaur Superintendent of Police, SR Rana. An INSAS rifle and some documents were recovered from the spot.

The two ITBP jawans who are missing have been identified as driver Pradeep of Ghumarwin in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district and Rifleman Neema Dandoob of Arunachal Pradesh.

Police and ITBP jawans from the 17th battalion are trying to trace the missing jawans.