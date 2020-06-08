Sections
Home / India News / Two killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Two killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

The aircraft developed some snag after it took off. The trainer pilot, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and the trainee pilot, Anis Fathima, were killed in the accident

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 10:25 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI)-run aircraft took off around 6.30am. (Sources)

A pilot trainer and a woman trainee pilot were killed in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on early Monday morning, when a Cessna FA-152 VT-ENF trainer aircraft crashed at Birasala airstrip shortly after it took off.

Anupama James, superintendent of police (SP), Dhenkanal, said the accident occurred at Birasala airstrip under the Kankadahada police station area soon after the Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI)-run aircraft took off around 6.30am.

“It seems the aircraft developed some snag after it took off. The trainer pilot, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and the trainee pilot, Anis Fathima, were killed in the accident. Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional hospital authorities declared them brought dead,” said James.

Jha is said to be from Bihar, while Fathima is from south India.



Birasala is among the 19 airstrips in Odisha, where aspiring commercial pilots undergo training. The total strength of the trainees at Birasala was 90, including 36 aspiring pilots, before Monday’s accident.

The Birasala facility was opened last year, attracting trainee pilots from across the country. The airstrip was reopened on June 1 amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Cessna FA-152 VT-ENF, Cessna- 152 VT-EUW, Cessna-172 VT-AAY, and Cessna-172R VT-TED are used by GATI authorities for the training exercise.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ByteDance’s China employees can no longer access TikTok codes: Report
Jun 08, 2020 10:34 IST
Nearly 2 crore Olive Ridley turtles made their way to sea from Odisha beach
Jun 08, 2020 10:33 IST
Google goes the Microsoft way, promotes Chrome in Gmail
Jun 08, 2020 10:34 IST
‘A long time coming’: Iconic Lee statue to be removed
Jun 08, 2020 10:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.