Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Two Lashkar terrorists killed after a night long encounter in J-K

Two Lashkar terrorists killed after a night long encounter in J-K

One of the terrorists killed in the operation was a known motivator for terrorist organisations.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:55 IST

By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Army jawans walk towards an encounter site. (ANI Photo)

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed after a night long encounter in Sirhama area in Bijbhera in Kashmir division of Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

On Thursday evening, J&K police, army and the CRPF launched a joint operation in Sirhama village after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The operation continued throughout the night and in the morning two terrorists were killed. Police spokesman said the killed terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar. A search operation is still underway to find the remaining terrorists.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Irfan-ul-Haq Dar of village Gadikhal Charsoo, Awantipora.



As per the police records, Haq had a long history of criminal involvement. He was involved in a grenade lobbing incident on Awantipora police station in April 2019, for which, a case vide FIR No. 54/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered. He was arrested later and subsequently sent to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

Also Read: Kashmiri lawyer shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen

Police spokesman said that after his release in April 2020, Irfan-ul-Haq was secretly involved in terror activities which included Al-Badr related recruitment in Awantipora and Tral areas. He was an important motivator and influenced young minds into joining terror ranks in Awantipora/Tral areas.

On Thursday, a local Albadr terrorist was killed in an encounter at Machama Tral.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Sep 25, 2020 09:14 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Sep 25, 2020 11:00 IST
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Sep 25, 2020 10:35 IST
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Sep 25, 2020 09:31 IST

latest news

Tension in 3 Chhattisgarh villages over conflict between 2 groups: Police
Sep 25, 2020 11:49 IST
MS Dhoni 2 sixes away from joining Rohit, Raina in prestigious T20 list
Sep 25, 2020 11:47 IST
DC Predicted XI vs CSK: Amit Mishra likely to replace injured R Ashwin
Sep 25, 2020 11:45 IST
‘PM Modi is my son’: says Shaheen Bagh’s ‘Bilkis Dadi’
Sep 25, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.