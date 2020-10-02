Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Two lynched, beheaded, set on fire over witchcraft suspicion in Assam

Two lynched, beheaded, set on fire over witchcraft suspicion in Assam

The mob had accused the duo of performing ‘black magic’, causing the death of a teenaged girl in Rohimapur village in Dokmoka police station area, a senior police officer said.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:22 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Guwahati

“The villagers then lynched the duo identified as Ramawati Halua and Bijoy Gour and took their bodies to a nearby hill. They beheaded the bodies near the burial site of Rashmi Gour and set them on fire,” Deuri said. (HT Archives. Representative image)

Two persons, including a woman, have been lynched, beheaded and set on fire by an angry mob over suspicion of practising witchcraft in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The mob had accused the duo of performing ‘black magic’, causing the death of a teenaged girl in Rohimapur village in Dokmoka police station area, he said.

The incident came to light on Thursday after some locals reported it to the law enforcers, following which nine persons have been arrested, district Superintendent of Police Debajit Deuri said.

A day before her death on September 29, Rashmi Gour, a teenaged girl from Rohimapur, had named two persons from the village and claimed she had fallen ill due to ‘black magic’ performed by them, he said.



On the third day after Gour’s death, another girl in the village headman’s house also accused the duo of performing ‘black magic’ on her, causing her illness.

“The villagers then lynched the duo identified as Ramawati Halua and Bijoy Gour and took their bodies to a nearby hill. They beheaded the bodies near the burial site of Rashmi Gour and set them on fire,” Deuri said.

Senior police officers and Executive Magistrate Jintu Borah have visited the site and collected the remains from the pyre, besides soil samples, he said.

A case has been registered and nine persons, including two women, have been arrested and weapons seized, the officer said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 16:49 IST
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Oct 02, 2020 17:47 IST
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

The story of Rajbala Ghosh, the first woman to write Hindi short stories
Oct 02, 2020 17:47 IST
Uttarakhand Congress starts signature campaign against farm bills
Oct 02, 2020 17:42 IST
Walmart to sell UK unit Asda in $8.8 billion deal
Oct 02, 2020 17:45 IST
Khaali Peeli review: A ride back to Bollywood’s mindless masala years
Oct 02, 2020 17:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.