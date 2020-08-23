Sections
Home / India News / Two Maoists carrying cash rewards surrender in Chhattisgarh

Two Maoists carrying cash rewards surrender in Chhattisgarh

The cadres, Akhilesh Hurra alias Baldev (23) and Jairam Markam (28), turned themselves in before police on Saturday, citing disappointment with the “hollow” ideology of Maoists.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 13:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Raipur

Maoist rebels train in an unknown area in Bihar. Two Maoists recently surrendered to the police saying that they were disappointed with the ideology. (HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)

Two Maoists carrying cash rewards on their heads have surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency- hit Narayanpur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The cadres, Akhilesh Hurra alias Baldev (23) and Jairam Markam (28), turned themselves in before police on Saturday, citing disappointment with the “hollow” ideology of Maoists and increasing pressure of the anti-Naxal operations, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

Hurra, who was active as a member of Kiskodo LOS (local organisation squad) of the outlawed outfit, had been involved in three Naxal attacks on security forces between 2013 and 2018 in Narayanpur and neighbouring Kanker district, while Markam was working as a jan-militia commander, he said.

They were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, the official said.



The two ultras were given an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000 each and will be further provided assistance as per the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, Garg said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre raises concerns over slow pace of housing scheme for poor
Aug 23, 2020 13:28 IST
Sonu Sood reacts as comedian says he’ll never be able to play villian again
Aug 23, 2020 13:24 IST
JEE, NEET postponement: All you need to know
Aug 23, 2020 13:34 IST
Smith missing fans already as Australia leaves for England
Aug 23, 2020 13:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.