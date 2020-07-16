Sections
Two medium-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam, Gujarat

The epicentre of the quake in Gujarat was Rajkot, and it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 7.40 am.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 09:42 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property. (Representative image)

Two medium-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 4.1 and 4.5 hit Assam and Gujarat respectively on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicenter of the Assam quake was Karimganj district. It occurred at 7.57 am at a depth of 18 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.



