Two medium-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:51 IST
Officials on Tuesday said that two medium-intensity earthquakes shook Assam in quick succession.
The first earthquake of magnitude 4.4 with epicentre at 44 km west of Guwahati occurred at 1.28 am at a depth of 5 km, officials said
Meanwhile, the second earthquake of magnitude 4.2 with epicentre in the Barpeta district, occurred two seconds later at a depth of 71 km, they added.
No loss of life or property has been reported so far. More details are awaited.
(With agency inputs)