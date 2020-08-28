Two men allegedly shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Varanasi

Two men were allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. Another person was injured near a water tank under Jaitpura police station area in Varanasi on Friday, the police said.

Additional director-general of police (zone) Braj Bhushan, who inspected the site of the crime, said prima facie the incident appeared to be a fallout of a rivalry. He said instructions had been issued to the police officers to ensure the arrest of the assailants as soon as possible. Bhushan further said that strict action would be taken against the assailants.

A police officer said one Abhishek Singh aka Prince, 36, a resident of Shivpur and his friend Deepak Kumar, 25, were on their way to Chauka ghat on a bike on Friday.

As per locals, two-bike borne assailants came from behind and hit Singh’s bike. As Singh and his friend fell off the bike, one of the assailants opened fire at the duo.

A bullet also hit a passer-by named Balmiki. The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime. All three were rushed to government divisional hospital where Abhishek and Balmiki were declared dead. Deepak was under treatment in a critical condition.

On receiving information, Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak and Superintendent of Police (city) Vikash Chandra Tripathi, along with a police force, also reached the spot. Meanwhile, a probe was underway to establish the motive for the crime.

Student murdered in Ghazipur

In another incident, Surendra Singh Yadav (19), an undergraduate student, was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants outside his native Bharawalia village in Dildar Nagar area of Ghazipur district on Thursday evening, police said.

Dildar Nagar police station in-charge Dharmendra Pandey reached the spot along with a police force and took the body into possession. Later, the body was sent for a post mortem examination.

A case is being registered in this connection following a complaint lodged by the kin of the student who said the youth did not have any enmity with anyone.