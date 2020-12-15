Sections
Home / India News / Two men arrested for carrying petrol during PDP rally in Kupwara

Two men arrested for carrying petrol during PDP rally in Kupwara

PDP claimed that the duo were trying to hurl a petrol bomb on the rally. In a tweet, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the two were trying to hurl a petrol bomb at PAGD candidate Tariq Majnon’s rally in Wavera, Kupwara

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 14:47 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Representational Image.

A day after a personal security officer (PSO) of PDP leader Haji Parvaiz was killed in Srinagar, two young men were arrested for carrying a bottle of petrol during a party rally in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

PDP claimed that the duo were trying to hurl a petrol bomb on the rally. “Two miscreants tried to hurl a petrol bomb at PAGD candidate Tariq Majnon’s rally in Wavera, Kupwara. They were caught & handed over to the police,” said PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet, asking the police to initiate an inquiry. She also demanded stringent action against the arrested men.

Police confirmed the two young men were arrested with a bottle of petrol during the rally and investigation has begun.

On Monday, Manzoor Ahmad was hit when terrorists opened fire towards Haji Parvaiz’s house at Natipora in Srinagar.



DGP Dilbag Singh told the media that Ahmad’s killing was a part of the attempts to disrupt the ongoing district development council (DDC) election process for which, he said, people were showing a lot of enthusiasm.

“Very elaborate security arrangements have been made along the polling routes, and polling places but despite best of the arrangements, you can’t put 100% civil curfew where people are not allowed to move… So among the large scale movement of people, you have a hidden movement of an odd anti-national element coming to the city or any other place,” he said.

Earlier, a candidate of Apni Party survived an attempt on his life at Kokernag in South Kashmir after he sustained two bullet injuries. Six phases of DDC polls have been completed and the last phase will be held on Saturday. Counting will be held across J&K on all 280 DDC seats on December 20.

