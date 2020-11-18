Sections
Home / India News / Two men from Kerala arrested with 3 kg gold in north Bengal

Two men from Kerala arrested with 3 kg gold in north Bengal

The seizure comes a week after 130 gold bars weighing 21.57 kg were seized from three men near the Bengal-Bihar border.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:33 IST

By Pramod Giri, Hindustan Times Siliguri

DRI officers seized 30 gold biscuits, weighing about three kilos from the two men who were travelling in a luxury car. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

Two men from Kerala were arrested and gold worth Rs 2 crore were seized from them by officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Siliguri in north Bengal on Tuesday, officials said Wednesday.

The arrested men, identified as Yusuf and Midlaj, were sent to 15-day judicial custody by a local court on Wednesday. DRI officers seized 30 gold biscuits, weighing about three kilos, from them after intercepting a luxury car they were travelling in, said a DRI lawyer who did not want to be identified.

The seizure comes a week after 130 gold bars weighing 21.57 kg were seized near the Bengal-Bihar border. In the November 10 incident, three men were arrested.

In both cases, the gold were being smuggled out of Assam and the Siliguri corridor in Darjeeling district was used as the transit route.

According to the DRI lawyer mentioned earlier, around 60 kg of gold have been seized from Siliguri since January and more than 20 people have been arrested.

