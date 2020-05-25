Sections
Two migrant workers die in Chhattisgarh’s Mahsamund while heading home

Several migrant workers have died in the last two months during their journey home.

Updated: May 25, 2020 17:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Raipur

Two people who were accompanying the deceased have also been put through testing for coronavirus. (PTI Photo/Representative use)

Two migrant workers on their way to their home states amid lockdown, which has been imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, died in Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

“In the first incident, a 38-year-old man heading to West Bengal in a bus from Maharashtra complained of breathing problems. He started vomiting and died after being rushed to a community health centre in Pithora town, said Pithora Block Medical Officer Dr Tara Agrawal.

In the second case, a 45-year-old migrant got off at Mahasamund railway station from an Odisha-bound train after his health deteriorated and died in a nearby hospital, said Dr RK Pardal, the facility’s superintendent.

The samples of the two deceased as well as two more people who were with them have been sent for coronavirus testing, officials added.



There have been several incidents of migrant workers dying while returning home.

