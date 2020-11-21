Two militant associates arrested in Kashmir

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stand guard at the Jammu & Kashmir National Highway after an encounter at Ban toll plaza in Nagrota in Jammu district on November 20. (PTI)

The Jammu & Kashmir police on Saturday said they have arrested two “militant associates” Bilal Ahmad Chopan and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh.

“As per the investigations, they were providing logistic support, shelter besides transporting of arms/ammunition of the terrorists in Pampore and Tral areas,” the police said in a statement. It added they were allegedly involved in passing sensitive information to militants. “Incriminating material has been recovered from their possession...”