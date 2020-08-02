Sections
Two more die in Andaman, 88 new Covid-19 cases reported

Two more persons died due to Covid-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the toll in the Union Territory to seven, a senior official said on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 21:48 IST

By Press Trust of India, Port Blair

At least 88 fresh cases were reported in the archipelago since Saturday, pushing the tally to 636. (File photo for representation)

One is a 48-year-old man, and the other an 85-year-old woman, both residents of Port Blair, he said.

At least 88 fresh cases were reported in the archipelago since Saturday, pushing the tally to 636.

Ten of them have recently returned to the state from Chennai, while the rest are those that have come in contact with other coronavirus-positive patients, the official said.



Twelve people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he added.

The Union Territory currently has 403 active cases.

The total number of recoveries has climbed to 226.

