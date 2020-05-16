Sections
Two more Mumbai cops die of Covid-19

So far, eight and 11 Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police personnel have succumbed to the pandemic, respectively.

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:12 IST

By Jayprakash S Naidu, Hindustan Times Mumbai

In Maharashtra Police, 1,140 police personnel have tested Covid-19 positive till Saturday, of whom 949 belong to the rank of constable. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file photo )

A 32-year-old assistant police inspector (API) posted at Dharavi, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hotspot, and a 57-year-old police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Mumbai Police have died of the killer viral infection.

The API was posted at Shahu Nagar police station that covers the viral outbreak-hit congested Dharavi slums in central Mumbai.

He was suffering from fever and cough and was sent on leave. On May 13, he tested Covid-19 positive at Sion Hospital.



On Saturday at around 5 am, he accidentally fell in the bathroom at his Pratiksha Nagar residence and lost his consciousness. He was rushed to the nearby Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead even before the doctors could treat him.

Vilas Gangavne, a senior police inspector at Shahu Nagar police station, confirmed the API’s death.

The deceased ASI was working as a driver and was posted in the motor transport (MT) section of the Mumbai Police in Nagpada.

Atul Patil, additional commissioner, MT department, Mumbai Police, confirmed the ASI’s death. The deceased ASI was sent on leave about 15 days ago, as at 57 he belonged to the high-risk group.

On April 27, Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had announced that the personnel, who are above 55 years, need not report for work after three policemen died due to Covid-19.

Singh also allowed the personnel, who are above 50 years and suffering from medical issues, to proceed on leave.

In Maharashtra Police, 1,140 police personnel have tested Covid-19 positive till Saturday, of whom 949 belong to the rank of constable. A constable can rise up to ASI rank before he/she retires.

