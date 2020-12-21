Sections
Two PDP leaders detained in Kashmir, says Mehbooba Mufti; officials tight-lipped

The detention of two PDP leaders has taken place a day before the counting for the 280 district development council seats across J&K is to be held

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:23 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of Peoples’ Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI File)

Two senior Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) leaders were detained in Kashmir on Monday, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said.

Mufti termed the arrests as having taken place in “gunda raj”.

Mufti said the officials in J&K administration are clueless about the detention of the PDP leaders. With these two detentions, so far three senior PDP leaders have been detained in Kashmir over the past one month. The PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) last month.

Since Monday morning, sources had been saying that senior leaders, Sartaj Madni and former legislator Mansoor Hussain Pir had been detained by a central agency. While officials are tight-lipped about these arrests, and their reasons, Mufti has confirmed the detention of two leaders on her official Twitter handle.

Also Read: National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta

Mufti tweeted, “Total lawlessness as PDPs Sartaj Madni & Mansoor Hussain have been arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is ‘upar say order’. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out & out Gunda Raj.”

The detention of two PDP leaders has taken place a day before the counting for the 280 district development council seats across J&K is to be held.

