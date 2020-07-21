Sections
Home / India News / Two petitions on artefacts draw the ire of apex court

Two petitions on artefacts draw the ire of apex court

A bench headed by justice Arun Mishra imposed costs of ₹1 lakh on each of the petitioners, stating that the petitions were frivolous and displayed scant respect for the top court’s verdict.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 04:50 IST

By Murali Krishnan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Two separate petitions were filed before the top court in June pointing out the news reports about the discovery of ancient artifacts and remains of monuments at the temple site in May. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Petitions filed before the Supreme Court seeking preservation of artifacts recovered from the Ram Mandir site at Ayodhya in Faizabad district, drew the ire of the top court, which, on Monday, termed the plea as an attempt scuttle the November 2019 judgment of the top court awarding the site to the child deity, Ram Lalla Virajman for construction of Ram temple.

A bench headed by justice Arun Mishra imposed costs of ₹1 lakh on each of the petitioners, stating that the petitions were frivolous and displayed scant respect for the top court’s verdict.

“You are just trying to stop the verdict of this court. Is there no respect for this court’s judgment. We will order CBI investigation into all people involved in this petition”, justice Mishra remarked.

Two separate petitions were filed before the top court in June pointing out the news reports about the discovery of ancient artifacts and remains of monuments at the temple site in May.



One petition was filed by four persons from Maharashtra associated with cultural organization, Samyak Vishwa Sangh. The other petition was filed by DrAmbedkar Bodhikunja Foundation, a Bihar based NGO.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rural unemployment inches up, urban figure dips slightly
Jul 21, 2020 05:00 IST
Two petitions on artefacts draw the ire of apex court
Jul 21, 2020 04:50 IST
Rajasthan creates most jobs for migrants under govt plan
Jul 21, 2020 04:46 IST
House schedule may change next session
Jul 21, 2020 05:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.