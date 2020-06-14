Two security guards dead after attack by former colleagues

New Delhi: Two guards deployed at an under-construction residential complex in outer Delhi’s Narela died on Sunday a day after their six former colleagues thrashed them days after they quarrelled over some money, police said.

Deputy police commissioner Gaurav Sharma said the suspects worked for the same construction firm as the two until they were sacked some weeks ago for reasons not yet clear. “About 8-10 days ago, they drank with the [two] guards and ...there was a quarrel over ₹1,000-1,500. The fatal thrashing was in revenge for that,” he said, citing initial probe.

Sharma identified the two by their first names as Amit, 22, and Sunil, 24, who were from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

Sharma said the alleged attackers “wanted to beat them severely but not murder them”. He added they were registering a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “If the autopsy report suggests something else, we may change it to murder,” said Sharma.

A person can be imprisoned for up to 10 years if convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The punishment for murder is life imprisonment or death.

Till more evidence is found, the police have detained two of the six suspects.

Sharma said the police received a call about the assault a little before midnight on Saturday. “The call was about some men beating up the two guards with sticks. When the other guards ran on hearing their cries, the suspects ran into a forested area nearby,” he said.

He said the two guards were first taken to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital from where they were referred to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. “They succumbed to their injuries on Sunday,” he said.

Sharma said the guards suffered fractures to their limbs, which suggests that the aim of the assailants was to beat them severely, but not kill them.

He added the roles of some outsiders not associated with the firm were also being probed.

A security guard allegedly bludgeoned another guard to death with a blunt object and burnt his body after pouring liquor on it in the basement of a vacant building in Greater Kailash Part 2 on Friday.