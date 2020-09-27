Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora

Encounter on Sunday comes two days after two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders were killed after a night-long encounter in Sirhama area in Bijbhera. (File photo: ANI)

Two terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, couple of days after two so-called Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders were shot dead in Bijbhera, officials said.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists in Samboora began in the afternoon after officials received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The identity and the affiliation of the terrorists killed in the encounter have not been ascertained, officials said.

While searching the area, the security forces were fired upon by the terrorist which triggered the encounter, officials said. “A cordon was laid and contact was established with the terrorists which ensued in a firefight,” an Indian Army spokesperson said.

Kashmir police had tweeted earlier in the evening that an unidentified terrorist was killed in the encounter. “The operation is going on and further details will follow,” it had said.

On Friday, the so-called LeT commanders were killed following a night-long encounter in Sirhama area in Bijbhera. The terrorists were identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat of Pulwama and Abu Rehan alias Towheed, a Pakistani national.

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in an overnight gunfight in Central Kashmir, officials said. He was identified as Asif Shah resident of Samboora Pulwama. He was affiliated with proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

On September 17, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Batamaloo area of Srinagar. According to the police, a woman was also killed in the crossfire during the gunfight.

Around 181 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year in around 75 anti-terrorist operations, according to officials.