Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

Police have not revealed the identities of the terrorists killed in the gun battle. Locals, however, said both are believed to have recently joined Hizbul Mujahideen.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Army Jawans at an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. (ANI File Photo )

Two terrorists were killed in south Kashmir’s Tral area after police and army launched a joint operation in Soyimuh village early Tuesday.

This is the third operation in south Kashmir where forces and terrorists have had an exchange of firing.

Police said Tuesday’s operation was launched on specific information about the presence of terrorists.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar described the operation as clean with no collateral damage. “Two terrorists were killed in the operation,’’ he said.



Police have not revealed the identities of the terrorists killed in the gun battle. Locals, however, said both are believed to have recently joined Hizbul Mujahideen.

Since the past few weeks police have not been revealing the identities of terrorists killed in encounters. They are buried away from their native villages with their family members being allowed to participate in the funerals, police said.

On Sunday two to three terrorists escaped the cordon after an encounter broke out in Posh e Kreeri village of Anantnag district whereas on Saturday, the police killed two militants in the Kulgam district after a daylong operation.

Last month Hizbul Mujahedeen divisional commander Junaid Sehrai and his associate were killed in an encounter at Nawakadal in Srinagar, while over 12 houses were damaged in the encounter. Three civilians who got injured in the house collapse also died in the hospital due to burn injuries.

Since the lockdown, a total of 41 terrorists and two terrorist associates have been killed while 24 security forces personnel, including two in ceasefire violations, have lost their lives.

