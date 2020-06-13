Sections
Home / India News / Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Kulgam gunfight

Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Kulgam gunfight

Srinagar: Two terrorists were on Saturday killed in an exchange of fire with security forces at Niapora Zadoora in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam district amid an escalation in...

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Srinagar: Two terrorists were on Saturday killed in an exchange of fire with security forces at Niapora Zadoora in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam district amid an escalation in violence in the region, police said and added the firefight was triggered after an operation was launched following a specific input about the terrorist presence there.

As many as 16 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir since Sunday last. Unidentified assailants also shot dead a village council head and two civilians believed to be working for the security forces. As many as 90 militants have been killed in Kashmir since January, according to the Jammu & Kashmir police.

The two killed in Niapora Zadoora are believed to have been affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen group even as their identities were not immediately revealed.

The police said the terrorists were given opportunity to surrender during a search operation before the firefight. They added instead the holed up terrorists fired and lobbed grenades on the joint search party and triggered the gunbattle. “On a specific input about the presence of terrorists in village Nipora Zadoora, Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by [Jammu & Kashmir] Police, 19 RR [Rashtriya Rifles] and 18 Bn [battalion] CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] in the village,” the police said in a statement. “During the search operation, the terrorists were given opportunity to surrender, however instead they fired and lobbed grenades upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter in which the two terrorists were killed.”



It said the security forces conducted the operation professionally and there was no collateral damage. Two pistols and three hand grenades were also recovered from the gunbattle scene.

A group of terrorists escaped during a cordon and search operation in the neighbouring Tral area after a separate operation was launched on Saturday, people aware of the matter said without giving more information.

