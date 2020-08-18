Sections
Home / India News / Two terrorists shot dead in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Two terrorists shot dead in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

In the firing, two CRPF jawans and one SPO of J&K police were killed. Soon...forces launched a search. The attackers were chased and killed, police said.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 03:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

This was the third attack on security forces in Kashmir in less than a week. (PTI File photo)

Security forces shot dead two terrorists, hours after they killed three security personnel in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the terrorists opened fire on a joint checkpoint of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the J&K police in the Watergam Kreeri area of Baramulla.

“In the firing, two CRPF jawans and one SPO [Special Police Officer] of J&K police were killed. Soon after the attack, forces launched a search operation. The attackers were chased and killed,” Kashmir’s inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

He added that the gunmen were suspected to be the members of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.



Officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that after the attack, the terrorists fled with the security personnel’s weapons, which were recovered from their possession.

Kumar said it seemed that the terrorists had changed their strategy in the Valley and are now attacking security checkpoints.

“It is a matter of concern. The number of forces on a naka point [checkpoint] is less and is normally in a remote area where they [the gunmen] conceal themselves by coming along with civilians and then fire on the forces. We have faced losses and they have managed to flee a few times, but, we will soon find a response to this tactic and end this problem,” he said.

This was the third attack on security forces in Kashmir in less than a week. On Friday, two policemen were killed and another injured after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists opened fire on a police team in Srinagar’s Nowgam area. On August 12, a soldier was injured in an attack in Sopore’s Hygam area.

(with agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two terrorists shot dead in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Aug 18, 2020 03:22 IST
Doyen of Hindustani classical music Pandit Jasraj dies at 90
Aug 18, 2020 03:16 IST
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Aug 18, 2020 02:37 IST
Visva Bharati university closes campus after clashes
Aug 18, 2020 02:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.