Home / India News / Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway

Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway

The identity of the slain terrorists is not known yet. The operation is still underway.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 08:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The current operation was launched after receiving inputs that terrorists were hiding at Tiken village in Pulwama. (ANI Photo/File Photo)

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A joint operation was launched by the police, army and the CRPF in the wee hours after forces received an input that two to three terrorists were hiding at Tiken village in Pulwama.

Police spokesman confirmed the killing of two terrorists in the encounter which is still underway.

“02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted J&K police spokesman.

Also Read: Detained ahead of Budgam visit, says Mehbooba Mufti

The identity of the slain terrorists have not been revealed by the police This is the third operation launched by the forces in Kashmir since last night. Two other operations were launched in north Kashmir, however, no contact was established with terrorists during those cordon and search operations.

