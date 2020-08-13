Two UP cops hurt in mob attack in UP’s Kaushambi during raid to nab thieves

A police reinforcement in Kachhua village of Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh after a four-member police was attacked by a mob late Wednesday night. (HT PHOTO)

A sub inspector and a constable were injured when a four-member Uttar Pradesh police team came under attack during a raid to arrest two thieves in Kachhua village of Kaushambi district late Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The villagers surrounded the police team and snatched the sub inspector’s service pistol along and his mobile phone. Police rushed heavy reinforcement to rescue the team and admitted the injured cops to the hospital, they said.

“Around a dozen people including the kin of the thief have been taken into custody and the looted pistol has been recovered from them. An FIR has been lodged against the assailants,” said Kaushambi’s superintendent of police Abhinandan.

He also refuted rumours of the sub inspector succumbing to injuries in the hospital on Thursday morning.

“Action will also be taken against those who spread rumours of the sub inspector’s death in the attack,” Abhinandan said.

According to reports, a police team under sub inspector KR Singh carried out a raid at Kachhua village to arrest notorious thief Pintu and his brother Tinku after their names duo had cropped up in many recent incidents of thefts in the area.

The police team was reportedly surrounded by a group of villagers including women soon after it entered the village. KR Singh and constable Dilip Singh were assaulted with bricks and rods. The mob also snatched the sub inspector’s service pistol and mobile phone. Circle Officer Ramveer Singh rushed to the village with heavy force and rescued the cops.

A massive combing operation was launched and a dozen people including Pintu, Tinku, their mother and a few other family members were arrested.