Sections
Home / India News / Two Uttarakhand women killed in rain-related incidents, timely escape for a family

Two Uttarakhand women killed in rain-related incidents, timely escape for a family

Uttarakhand rains have triggered landslides and caused swelling of rivers and rivulets.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:14 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun/Haldwani

A woman was buried under the debris after a landslide in Pithoragarh district. (HT Photo)

At least two women were killed while a family of five was rescued from a car trapped in an overflowing rivulet in different rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours.

In one of the incidents, a 46-year-old woman was crushed under a tree, uprooted in heavy rains, on Thursday evening in Almora district.

Officials, said, the woman identified as one Vimla Negi was outside her home, when the tree fell on her while it rained heavily with an accompanying storm. She was rushed to the nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

In another incident, the state disaster response force (SDRF) recovered the body of a 32-year-old woman buried under the debris brought down by a landslide on Friday afternoon in Pithoragarh district.



Praveen Alok, media in-charge, SDRF said, “The woman identified as one Bhagirathi Devi got buried under the debris of landslide on August 17 while she was going to a cowshed near her house to milk a cow. Since then, an SDRF team was involved in searching for her body which was found on the Friday afternoon.”

In another incident, five people including two children were rescued from a car which got trapped in an overflowing rivulet in Nainital district on Thursday afternoon. The incident came to light after a video of the trapped car with passengers inside, went viral on social media.

Also Read: Rain and topography triggering flash floods, landslides in Uttarakhand hills, say experts

According to police, Kamal Singh, a resident of Bhikiyasain village in Almora district was going to Almora from Ramnagar in Nainital with his wife, sister-in-law and two children on Thursday afternoon. While on their way, they tried to cross the overflowing rivulet near Dhangarhi area when their vehicle got stuck in the heavy water flow.

The family was rescued when some passersby pulled them out of the car and a few minutes later, the car got washed away only to be pulled out after a few hours when the water level receded to some extent.

Meanwhile, the Dehradun centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall with some intense spells in many places in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts on Friday and on Saturday. No weather-related warnings have been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NEP ignores a key aspect: The critical role of parents
Aug 21, 2020 18:26 IST
Gaurav Chopraa pens emotional note on mother’s death
Aug 21, 2020 18:24 IST
Malavika denies being Covid-positive when she shot with SP Balasubrahmanyam
Aug 21, 2020 18:23 IST
Kapurthala without a single bed to treat critical covid-19 patients
Aug 21, 2020 18:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.