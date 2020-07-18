Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Two elderly Covid-19 patients die in Tripura, fourth case in July

Two elderly Covid-19 patients die in Tripura, fourth case in July

Total six death cases of Covid-19 patients have been recorded so far including one patient who committed suicide. Two days ago, a 38-year-old man died at GBP Hospital, a day after he was tested positive with coronavirus.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:49 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Agartala

In the first week of June, deaths of two Covid-19 patients were recorded including one patient who committed suicide in the GBP hospital. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Two more Covid-19 patients died in Tripura on Saturday, becoming the fourth death case in July.

A 72-year-old woman having complaints of diabetes and hypertension was referred to state-run GBP hospital in Agartala on Friday by a local hospital in Gomati District. She died on Saturday afternoon. Few hours after her death, a 62-year-old Covid-19 patient, brought to the GBP hospital on July 16, died.

Total six death cases of Covid-19 patients have been recorded so far including one patient who committed suicide.

Two days ago, a 38-year-old man died at GBP Hospital, a day after he was tested positive with coronavirus.



Similarly, a 72-year-old Covid-19 patient died in the hospital a day after his coronavirus test report came positive.

In the first week of June, deaths of two Covid-19 patients were recorded including one patient who committed suicide in the GBP hospital.

The state got total 2498 Covid-19 patients of whom 1735 were recovered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In Bihar, paid isolation facility at hotels for Covid-19 positive healthcare workers
Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST
Panjab University likely to win MAKA trophy for second year in a row
Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST
Forensic experts recreate encounters of Vikas Dubey, henchmen, scene by scene
Jul 18, 2020 23:23 IST
Bulandshahr violence accused named PMJYA gen secy, felicitated by BJP leader
Jul 18, 2020 23:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.