Two elderly Covid-19 patients die in Tripura, fourth case in July

Two more Covid-19 patients died in Tripura on Saturday, becoming the fourth death case in July.

A 72-year-old woman having complaints of diabetes and hypertension was referred to state-run GBP hospital in Agartala on Friday by a local hospital in Gomati District. She died on Saturday afternoon. Few hours after her death, a 62-year-old Covid-19 patient, brought to the GBP hospital on July 16, died.

Total six death cases of Covid-19 patients have been recorded so far including one patient who committed suicide.

Two days ago, a 38-year-old man died at GBP Hospital, a day after he was tested positive with coronavirus.

Similarly, a 72-year-old Covid-19 patient died in the hospital a day after his coronavirus test report came positive.

In the first week of June, deaths of two Covid-19 patients were recorded including one patient who committed suicide in the GBP hospital.

The state got total 2498 Covid-19 patients of whom 1735 were recovered.