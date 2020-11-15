Sections
Home / India News / Two women from Tripura gang raped in Assam’s Karimganj; 3 accused nabbed

Two women from Tripura gang raped in Assam’s Karimganj; 3 accused nabbed

The incident took place at Nilambazar on Friday night. The victims managed to escape and inform the police on Saturday following which three accused have been nabbed.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 12:05 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The victims managed to escape from the building on Saturday and lodge a complaint with the Nilambazar police following which police teams swung into action and nabbed three accused till Sunday morning. (HT PHOTO.)

The police in Assam’s Karimganj district have arrested three persons on charges of allegedly raping two women from neighbouring Tripura.

According to the police, the incident took place at Nilambazar on Friday night. The victims managed to escape and inform the police on Saturday following which three accused have been nabbed.

“One of the victim’s mother is admitted in Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) in Cachar district where she is undergoing cancer treatment. The women had come from Tripura to visit her on Friday,” said Mayank Kumar, superintendent of police, Karimganj.

“The women had booked a vehicle to return back to Tripura. But the driver took them to a building under construction where they were raped by at least five persons. There could be another accused as well, but we are not sure of it yet,” he added.



The victims managed to escape from the building on Saturday and lodge a complaint with the Nilambazar police following which police teams swung into action and nabbed three accused till Sunday morning.

“We are confident of arresting all the accused soon based on information provided by the victims as well as interrogation of the three persons nabbed so far,” said Kumar.

Medical examinations of the two victims, aged 37 and 40, have been conducted and further investigations are on.

