Uddhav Thackeray asks officials to see if television shootings can resume in Mumbai suburbs

The Maharashtra chief minister asked the delegation to prepare a plan on how they could restart shooting and other production-related work. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed officials of the state cultural department to study if television shootings can restart at Film City in Goregaon east in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

In a meeting with a delegation of film producers and broadcasters, Thackeray asked them to identify safe and secluded locations where film and television shooting can resume with all health guidelines followed.

The Maharashtra chief minister asked the delegation to prepare a plan on how they could restart shooting and other production-related work.

The cultural affairs department would study the plan, Thackeray said assuring the delegation that the television industry provides livelihood to several people and he is not in favour of keeping everything shut.

Representatives of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation, including its chief NP Singh, coordinator Punit Goenka, along producers Ekta Kapoor, Nitin Vaidya among others had a meeting with Thackeray via video-conferencing where Shiv Sena functionary and actor Aadesh Bandekar was also present.