Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray govt would not last full term: BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil

Uddhav Thackeray govt would not last full term: BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader claimed that if there was an election now, 900 out of 1,000 people will say that they will vote for the BJP.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Pune

Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday that though his party did not mind sitting in opposition, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state will not last for another four years.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, formed after the Sena fell out with the BJP, will complete one year this month.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader claimed that if there was an election now, 900 out of 1,000 people will say that they will vote for the saffron party.

To a question if the BJP will `resume’ its efforts to form government in Maharashtra following favourable results of the Assembly polls in Bihar and by-polls elsewhere, Patil said it will not do anything to topple the government.



“We are ready to sit in opposition and work as the main opposition party for the next four years, but this government will not last for four years,” he said.

Considering the “atrocities against women” in Maharashtra, people want this government to go, he claimed.

“A girl was raped and murdered in Parola tehsil of Jalgaon district. The Hathras incident (in Uttar Pradesh) was unfortunate, but will Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi come and meet the victims’ family here like they went to Hathras?” Patil asked.

“We will not do anything against the Constitution.

Toppling this government is not our culture,” the BJP leader said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 20:38 IST
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Nov 11, 2020 20:56 IST
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 20:50 IST
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
Nov 11, 2020 20:51 IST

latest news

BCCI president Ganguly posts heart-warming tweet after IPL 2020 ends
Nov 11, 2020 21:09 IST
EV policy to reduce carbon emissions by 4.8 mn tonnes in 4 years in Delhi
Nov 11, 2020 21:01 IST
Russia isn’t planning any contacts with Biden yet, says official
Nov 11, 2020 20:59 IST
Kerala Covid patients missing postal ballots to vote in last hour of polls
Nov 11, 2020 20:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.