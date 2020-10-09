Uddhav Thackeray-led govt postpones Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam scheduled on Oct 11
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the state government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled on October 11. The...
Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:32 IST
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the state government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled on October 11. The new date for the exam will be announced soon, he added.