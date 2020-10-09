Sections
Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray-led govt postpones Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam scheduled on Oct 11

Uddhav Thackeray-led govt postpones Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam scheduled on Oct 11

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the state government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled on October 11.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Students after taking JEE exam in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT File Photo )

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the state government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled on October 11. The new date for the exam will be announced soon, he added.

