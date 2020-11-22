Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray on Covid-19 outbreak: ‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’

Uddhav Thackeray on Covid-19 outbreak: ‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’

“We will have to take more precautions after Diwali. The threat of coronavirus has not passed. Several countries are seeing the second wave,” said Thackeray.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Thackeray, in his address, said that it is upsetting that people do not wear masks in the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. . (Photo Courtesy : CMO Twitter)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday addressed the people on Covid-19 situation in the state. He said it is upsetting that people have stopped wearing masks and following social distancing norms.

“We will have to take more precautions after Diwali. The threat of coronavirus has not passed. Several countries are seeing the second wave,” said Thackeray.

He added that Delhi is facing a third wave and due to ongoing disease outbreak, Ahmedabad and other cities are seeing night curfews. He also urged people not to crowd temples even as the state government has gone ahead with opening them. “We have opened all religious places in the state but my appeal to the public is not to crowd temples,” the chief minister said.

Underlining his concern, Thackeray said, “Today the count of cases has come down but we are at a crossroads. Which way do we want to go? We need to keep our actions in check.”

The chief minister urged people to avoid crowding, wear masks and keep their hands sanitised to fight the viral contagion.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Nov 22, 2020 21:03 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST

latest news

Bike rally to highlight Tibet-China conflict resumes in Shimla
Nov 22, 2020 21:02 IST
J&K election commissioner holds review meeting
Nov 22, 2020 20:57 IST
Former ministers, legislators in fray for DDC polls
Nov 22, 2020 20:54 IST
Covid-19: Prepare for economic shock, warns Rishi Sunak
Nov 22, 2020 20:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.