Sections
Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law passes away

Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law passes away

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law and Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray’s father, Madhav Patankar (78), died on Monday early morning...

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:05 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law and Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray’s father, Madhav Patankar (78), died on Monday early morning after a prolonged illness at a suburban hospital in Mumbai.

Patankar was admitted to the hospital over two weeks ago and died of old age-related ailments, including renal complications, according to a close aide of the CM.

His last rites were performed on Monday morning, he added.

Patankar ran a family business of chemical products and lived close to Matoshree, the family residence of the Thackerays, in Bandra (East),



Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule expressed grief over Patankar’s death.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Madhav Patankar, father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with the Patankar and Thackeray family,” she tweeted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh board may declare results today at cgbse.nic.in
Jun 15, 2020 16:11 IST
Police to quiz Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson in sedition case
Jun 15, 2020 16:11 IST
Pune’s Sassoon interns write to minister demanding hike in stipend
Jun 15, 2020 16:10 IST
Southwest monsoon has advanced further, rains to continue in at least 4 states: IMD
Jun 15, 2020 16:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.