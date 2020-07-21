Uddhav Thackeray to attend Ram Mandir bhoomipujan in Ayodhya: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya for the bhoomipujan ceremony of the Ram temple, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha MP did not clarify if Thackeray has received an invitation for the ceremony as yet.

Raut refuted rumours of differences over the Ram temple issue among the parties in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi (MVA) alliance in the state. He said NCP chief Sharad Pawar hasn’t criticised the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the three parties in the coalition have different ideologies but work on a common minimum programme.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said, “The moment that we all were waiting for has come, but due to the Corornavirus [outbreak], not many people will be there…Now around 250 to 300 people are going to be invited.

“The prime minister is going to be there for the first time. Definitely, Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra chief minister, will go there but so far the details of the programme have not come. It is known the bhoomipujan is in the first week of August.”

Raut said the Shiv Sena shares a “religious and national connection” with the Ram Mandir movement.

Thackeray attending the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir could create issues within MVA.

On Sunday, Pawar criticised the Central government over the issue. “Eradication of Covid-19 is the priority of the Maharashtra government, but some people think constructing a temple will help in its mitigation,” Pawar said.

Echoing Pawar, Maharashtra minister and Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat alleged the BJP was using the issue to divert attention from the Union government’s failure to take effective measures to combat Covid-19.

Dismissing reports of a rift over the issue, Raut said, “Sharad Pawar has not criticised the creation of the Ram Mandir. I have heard his statement. When the Supreme Court gave its judgement, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sharad Pawar welcomed it. He (Pawar) has expressed his opinion on what should be the priority in the current Covid-19 situation.

“This is a government of three parties, and nowhere in the MVA’s formation, it is written we have to have consensus on an issue. As a government, it has to be run with unanimity to implement the programmes for the people as per the common minimum programme.”

Raut said there are no issues within MVA over Thackeray’s plan to visit Ayodhya. “This is not a political or a religious issue but a matter of national pride. It is being implemented after the Supreme Court’s orders. The common minimum programme will remain our guiding light to run the government. Whether to go to Ayodhya or not is not an agenda of the government,” he said.