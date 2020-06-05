Uddhav Thackeray visits cyclone-hit Alibag villages

Sections
Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:06 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited areas at Alibag in Raigad district, which were affected by cyclone Nisarga a couple of days ago, and announced Rs 100 crore for immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.

The announcement was made after the review meeting with district authorities.

Earlier upon reaching Alibag around noon on Friday, he had interacted with the villagers in some of the cyclone-hit villages near Alibag.

The CM said the Rs 100-crore fund would be released to enable the district administration to extend immediate relief to the basic needs of the cyclone-hit people. Thackeray has instructed district authorities to arrange food and shelter for the villagers, whose houses have been damaged by the cyclone.



“This is not a package, but an immediate relief for the cyclone-hit people. The package will be announced after the report is submitted assessing the damages incurred due to cyclone Nisarga. Besides Raigad, which is the worst-hit by the cyclone, people living in other coastal districts will also be assisted with the package,” the CM said after the review meeting.

Thackeray said the district authorities are working on a war footing to restore the power and tele-connectivity that have been disrupted due to the cyclone. He assured that additional manpower from other districts would be deployed in Raigad to ensure speedy restoration of the infrastructure.

The CM said the decision whether to approach the Centre for relief measures would be taken after the assessment of the damage caused by the cyclone is completed.

“Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shahji spoke to me over video-conference ahead of the cyclone. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, too, has spoken to me twice about this. Both of them have assured us all support for the damages suffered due to the natural calamity,” he added.

