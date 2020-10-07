Sections
UGC declares 24 universities as fake. Here's full list

UGC declares 24 universities as fake. Here’s full list

While eight of these universities are from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi has seven, and Odisha and West Bengal two each.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 18:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one fake university each. (HT Photo)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced a list of 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions in the country, terming them as fake with maximum of them operating from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi.

“Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

While eight of these universities are from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi has seven, and Odisha and West Bengal two each.

Here’s full list of fake universities as listed by the UGC:

 

Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one fake university each.

