UGC may allot institutes more time to start next session

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) may soon issue revised guidelines for the academic year 2020-21, which is likely to grant institutes more time to start their next session.

In a letter to universities, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain referred to the July 6 guidelines issued by the regulator that suggested that final-year examinations should be completed by September-end.

The Supreme Court has, however, made it clear that states were empowered to take decisions to postpone final-year/final-semester exams beyond the deadline.

Jain said the UGC, the higher education regulator, has mentioned that universities can grant provisional admission to candidates for undergraduate and postgraduate courses till September 30 till “revised guidelines on the academic calendar are issued by the UGC”.

According to a person familiar with the developments, an expert committee headed by RC Kuhad, vice-chancellor of the Central University of Haryana, has already written to UGC, saying admissions to the UG courses should be completed by the end of October and the new session should begin by November.

For PG courses, the panel has also recommended, the admission process should be completed by November and the session commence from December 1.

The education ministry and UGC appointed the Kuhad committee for recommendations on the academic calendar for the 2020-21 session, hit by Covid-19. The panel earlier recommended that the session should begin from September-October.