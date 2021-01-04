UK court blocks WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition to United States

Sections
US authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 49, of 18 counts relating to Wikileaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:20 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, London

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange making a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, Britain on February 5, 2016. (Reuters File Photo )

A British judge ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face charges of breaking a spying law and conspiring to obtain secret US documents by hacking government computers.

His lawyers had argued the entire prosecution was politically-motivated, powered by US President Donald Trump and that his extradition posed a severe threat to the work of journalists.

At a hearing at London’s Old Bailey, Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected nearly all his legal team’s arguments but said she could not extradite him as there was a real risk he would commit suicide and ordered his discharge.

“Faced with conditions of near total isolation ... I am satisfied that the procedures (outline by US authorities) will not prevent Mr. Assange from finding a way to commit suicide,” she said.

