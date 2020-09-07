UK judge refuses plea for secret hearing of Nirav Modi’s witness

The Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday turned down an application from diamantaire Nirav Modi’s defence team to hold in secret the next deposition of its witness, former high court judge Abhay Thipsay, who was allegedly attacked ‘ad hominem’ by law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad after his first deposition in May.

Thipsay had told the court via videolink from India on May 13 that the government of India’s charges against Modi would not hold up in an Indian court. The next day, Prasad reportedly held a press conference in New Delhi, attacking Thipsay and the Congress.

Claire Montgomery, Modi’s lawyer, asked judge Samuel Goozee to hold Thipsay’s next deposition in secret or impose reporting restrictions so he does not become the subject of attacks in India again.

According to her, Thipsay’s deposition in May had led to a “disgraceful attack” by Prasad in the press conference and “very hostile” reporting in the mainstream media. She said Thipsay was concerned that another appearance in the case would lead to more attacks.

Judge Goozee referred to precedents and details presented to say that the circumstances did not justify holding Thipsay’s next deposition in secret or to impose reporting restrictions. He noted that the former judge had not refused to give further evidence.

Accusing Thipsay of acting on behalf of the Congress, which he had joined in 2018, Prasad reportedly said at the May press meet: “There is overpowering suspicious circumstances from which we can infer that the Congress is trying its best to save and bail out Nirav Modi.”

The magistrates’ court is hearing the Modi extradition case over five days this week, with more hearings scheduled later in the year and a judgement expected in December. Modi, who is lodged in the Wandsworth jail, appeared in court via videolink.