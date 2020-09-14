Sections
Home / India News / Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots

Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots

“Khalid was one of the main conspirators of riots in which 53 persons died and over 400 were injured,” special cell of Delhi Police said after the arrest.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The former JNU scholar has been questioned twice by the police over the speeches he delivered at the Shaheen Bagh protest site. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Delhi Police arrested former JNU student Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for instigating the North-East Delhi riots that broke out in February this year.

The former JNU scholar has been questioned twice by the police over the speeches he delivered at the Shaheen Bagh protest site. According to the police, Khalid had planned the riots with former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

On August 3, the suspended AAP councillor had reportedly confessed to his crime and told the police that he was given the task to collect as much glass bottle, petrol, acid, stones as possible during the violence.



Communal violence broke out in Delhi between anti-CAA and pro-CAA protesters in February this year. Hundreds of people were detained in connection with the violence and police faced criticism for their slack management of protesters and ineffective handling of the riots.

