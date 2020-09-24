Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case

Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 13:49 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Khalid was present before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing at the end of his police custody. (PTI File Photo)

A Delhi court Thursday sent former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February, to judicial custody till October 22.

Khalid was present before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing at the end of his police custody.

Khalid was arrested on September 13 in the case.

Police did not seeks his further custody.



In the FIR, police has claimed that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy” which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.

He has also been booked for the offences of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting.

Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump to spread propaganda at international level about how minorities in India are being tortured, the FIR alleged.

In this conspiracy, firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at numerous homes, FIR claimed.

Co-accused Danish was allegedly given the responsibility to gather people from two different places to take part in the riots, police alleged. Women and children were made to block the roads under the Jafrabad metro station on February 23 to create tension amidst the neighborhood people, the FIR said.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Sep 24, 2020 13:24 IST
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Sep 24, 2020 12:30 IST
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Sep 24, 2020 05:22 IST
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Sep 24, 2020 13:06 IST

latest news

Upset over loan recovery notices from bank, farmer’s wife dies by suicide in MP’s Bundelkhand
Sep 24, 2020 13:53 IST
Arjun Rampal gets tested after co-star Manav Kaul tests Covid positive
Sep 24, 2020 13:52 IST
AAP, Cong protest in Bathinda as Badals return to Punjab
Sep 25, 2020 05:30 IST
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Sep 24, 2020 13:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.