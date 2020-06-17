Sections
Home / India News / UN chief expresses concern about reports of violence, deaths at LAC between India, China

UN chief expresses concern about reports of violence, deaths at LAC between India, China

A total of 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night, escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two sides, an Army statement said on Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, United Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, front and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands with leaders at the BRICS summit in Goa, India. (AP file photo)

UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urged both sides to exercise “maximum restraint,” his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A total of 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night, escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two sides, an Army statement said on Tuesday.

Eri Kaneko, Associate Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, made the comments at the daily press briefing.

“We are concerned about reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint. We take positive note of reports that the two countries have engaged to deescalate the situation,” Kaneko said.



Kaneko was responding to a question on the death of Indian Army personnel in a violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley amid escalating tensions at the LAC.

Initially, the Indian Army said one officer and two soldiers were killed. Later in the night, an Army statement said 17 more soldiers who “were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.” “Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020,” it said, adding that the “Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People’s Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula
Jun 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Pre-monsoons likely to hit Chandigarh next week
Jun 17, 2020 02:24 IST
Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University
Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Audit body asks Chandigarh education dept to explain advance increments paid to 114 teachers against UGC norms
Jun 17, 2020 02:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.