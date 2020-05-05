Sections
Home / India News / ‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar Abdullah slams extension of Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

“Unbelievably cruel & retrograde decision to extend @MehboobaMufti’s detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her & the others detained,” Omar tweeted.

Updated: May 05, 2020 22:31 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The government late Tuesday evening extended Mufti’s detention by three months under the Public Safety Act hours before her confinement was to end, officials said. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT PHOTO)

The extension of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s custody on Tuesday evoked a sharp response from her political rival Omar Abdullah of teh national Conference who said it was an unbelievably cruel and retrograde decision.

“For a government that is making tall claims about normality in J&K the last few days coupled with the extension of Ms Mufti’s detention is proof enough that Modi ji has single handedly pushed J&K back decades,” he said in another tweet.

The government late Tuesday evening extended Mufti’s detention by three months under the Public Safety Act hours before her confinement was to end, officials said.



Srinagar’s district magistrate handed over the order for her extended custody at her residence.

Mufti who heads the Peoples’ Democratic Party was initially detained along with a host of other leaders including two former CMS – Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state.

She has already spent eight months in detention. Farooq and Omar Abdullah were released in March.

Sources said the government also extended the detention of National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and PDP Leader Sartaaj Madni by three months under PSA. They have also bene under detention since August 5 2019.

