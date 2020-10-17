Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Under 800,000 active cases in India for 1st time, experts have a word of caution

Under 800,000 active cases in India for 1st time, experts have a word of caution

The number of recoveries outpaced the number of new Covid-19 infections recorded on Thursday, government data revealed.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:45 IST

By Anonna Dutt | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Government has credited the health care staff, infrastructure, treatment protocol for India’s low case fatality rate. (ANI Photo)

Continuing the downward trend, the number of active cases or of those infected currently dipped below 800,000 on Friday. This has happened for the first time since September 1 when the number of active cases was still on the rise, with fewer recoveries and more new cases getting registered daily. On an average, over 84,000 new cases were reported each day during the first week of September while only about 69,000 recoveries happened.

A decline in the active cases – the patients who need treatment or some care – was seen during the third week of September after hitting the grim milestone of reporting over 1 million cases a day. On Thursday, only 62,212 cases were reported and there were 70,816 recoveries, data provided by the union health ministry shows.

Of the new cases, 79% were reported from 10 states and union territories – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Maharashtra accounted for more than 18% of the new cases.

There were 837 deaths reported due to the infection on Thursday, of which 82% were from ten states; Punjab and Madhya Pradesh were the two states that did not report very high cases but had high fatalities, whereas Delhi and Odisha had high caseload but did not report as many deaths.



Also Read: For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt

“Enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the standard treatment protocols, and total dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries with a dip in the fatality rate. India continues to record high recoveries and one of the lowest fatality rates globally,” the ministry said.

Also Read: Vaccines against Covid-19 may not need to be administered annually: WHO Official

India’s case fatality ratio (CFR) – proportion of deaths among those who tested positive – stands at 1.52% against a global average of 2.8%.

Experts fear a rise in cases again with the festival season ahead.

“The number of cases is likely to go up again if people increase their interactions during the festival season and do not follow the preventive measures. Although the decline that we are seeing is good news, the fear is that the infection has now travelled to smaller cities and villages where there are inadequate testing and treatment facilities, meaning many of the cases and deaths that happen there might not be reported. The current declining trend that we are seeing is the decline in the number of cases in the bigger cities,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the department of epidemiology and infectious diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Oct 17, 2020 15:53 IST
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Oct 17, 2020 15:27 IST
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Oct 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Oct 17, 2020 14:57 IST

latest news

Rescue tale of Roho the orphaned baby elephant melts people’s hearts. Watch
Oct 17, 2020 15:58 IST
IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 17, 2020 15:57 IST
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Oct 17, 2020 15:53 IST
UP Governor launches Safe City Project, a women’s safety campaign
Oct 17, 2020 15:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.