Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Under PM Modi, India’s economy in recession first-time ever, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Under PM Modi, India’s economy in recession first-time ever, tweets Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader said PM Modi needed to understand that the economy could not be ‘ordered to grow by diktats’.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi tweeted this after it was announced that India’s GDP growth contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter. The GDP had contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter. (HT Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Indian economy is in recession for the first time under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi’s tweet came after data showed India’s gross domestic product or GDP contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter after the economy shrank by a record 23.9 per cent in the last quarter.

Also Read: Estimates show ‘upside potential’ for economy this financial year: CEA

“Under PM Modi, India’s economy is officially in a recession for the first time ever,” he said on Twitter. “More importantly, 3 crore people are still looking for work under MNREGA. Economy cannot be ordered to grow by diktats. PM needs to first understand this basic idea,” he added.

Owning to the coronavirus lockdown among other factors, India’s GDP had contracted by a record 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2020-21 fiscal (April 2020 to March 2021). The GDP contraction of 7.5 per cent in July-September compares with a growth of 4.4 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Also Read: India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data

According to PTI, though the 7.5 per cent contraction pushed India into its first technical recession since Independence, records going back to 1996 show that a sharp recovery holds out hopes for the economy turning around before the end of the fiscal year.

(with PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Be serious. Don’t take it lightly’: Covid survivor Nitin Gadkari’s advice
Nov 27, 2020 21:34 IST
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 18:17 IST
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ‘ambitious roadmap’ for India-UK ties in next decade
Nov 27, 2020 21:22 IST
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Nov 27, 2020 21:18 IST

latest news

My mother thinks I am the best: Maradona the boy genius
Nov 27, 2020 21:32 IST
Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor drop first wedding pictures
Nov 27, 2020 21:32 IST
Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?
Nov 27, 2020 21:31 IST
5 of the quirkiest shrines to Maradona
Nov 27, 2020 21:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.