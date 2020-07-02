Sections
Home / India News / Under pressure to resign, PM Oli meets President, convenes cabinet meet

Under pressure to resign, PM Oli meets President, convenes cabinet meet

PM KP Sharma Oli’s meeting with President Bhandari is his second meeting in two days.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been under pressure to resign from his party (AFP)

In fast-moving developments in the Himalayan nation, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli met President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. PM Oli’s meeting with President Bhandari was his second in two days.

PM Oli’s meeting with the President followed another round of discussions in the Nepal Communist Party’s standing committee meeting. Thursday’s meeting was attended by 40 members. Of them, 30 were against Oli.

“The game is political and numbers in the standing committee should not be interpreted to imply the stability of PM Oli’s government,” a Nepal communist party leader told Hindustan Times.

“We do not know if PM Oli has resigned or has given another ordinance to President Bhandari to sign. One must remember the close relations between PM Oli and President Bhandari,” said the communist party official.



Rumours are also swirling in Kathmandu about PM Oli’s plans to deliver a televised address to the nation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Respect women’s autonomy
Jul 02, 2020 12:49 IST
‘The general success rate of ovulation induction is about 18 per cent per cycle’
Jul 02, 2020 12:47 IST
MHRD launches ‘Drug Discovery Hackathon’ to develop anti- Covid drugs
Jul 02, 2020 12:47 IST
Notice issued to hospitals for refusing admission to patient who later died
Jul 02, 2020 12:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.