Govt declares 9 wanted men as designated terrorists under UAPA

The Union government on Wednesday declared nine terrorists, including Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as designated terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

US-based Pannun has been lately running a campaign against India and motivating Sikh youngsters in his home state Punjab to join militancy.

The others designated as individual terrorists under UAPA include - Paramjit Singh of Babbar Khalsa International, Hardeep Singh Nijjar of Khalistan Tiger Force, Gurmit Singh Bagga of Khalistan Zindabad Force among others.

Last September, the first four terrorists to be declared as individual terrorists under the changed provisions of UAPA were - Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi and Dawood Ibrahim. With Wednesday’s listing, the total number of people declared individual terrorists now stand at 13.