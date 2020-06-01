Under Unlock 1, Assam to open religious places, malls, restaurants

Women workers wearing masks pluck tea leaves at Kondoli Tea Estate, on the first day of Unlock 1 in Nagaon district of Assam on Monday. (PTI)

The Assam government on Monday issued fresh guidelines on relaxations and restrictions to be followed in the state during Unlock 1 to control the spread of Covid-19.

Chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna directed government departments and district administrations to implement the guidelines while ensuring strict compliance of social distancing, hygiene and other safety protocols.

Religious places have been allowed to open from June 8 subject to a gathering of a maximum of 20 people per hour. Disposable paper tokens should be given to regulate the number of visitors.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services have been allowed to function from June 8 while restricting customers/guests to 50% of total capacity and ensuring adherence to social distancing. Shopping malls have also been allowed to operate from June 8.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

Open spaces, public parks can be used for jogging, morning walk, yoga etc from June 1. Film and video shooting has also been allowed from June 1 in open spaces and studios while adhering to social distancing.

Barber shops and beauty parlours have been allowed to open from June 1 only for the purpose of hair trimming. Social distance, use of masks and gloves and frequent sanitization should be maintained, said the order.

Similar to guidelines issued by the Centre, night curfew will remain in force in Assam too from 9 pm till 5 am.

Persons above 65 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years have been asked not to step out of their homes except for essential and health related reasons.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and other such places where large numbers of people can gather will remain closed.

Schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres will also remain closed and social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, academic, religious functions and other large gatherings will not be allowed.

No activity would be allowed in containment zones. All other restrictions given is previous order on May 18, like not more than 50 attendees in marriages and 20 in funerals, will remain in force.

Assam has recorded a total of 1391 Covid-19 cases out of which 278 have recovered and four have died.