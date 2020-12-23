Unfortunate that farmers have to protest for rights, says Sharad Pawar

On the occasion of the National Farmers’ Day, the former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar in a post on Twitter wished for justice to the farmers. (Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said it is the responsibility of those in power to aptly honour farmers, but unfortunately cultivators are now forced to stage protest for their rights.

On the occasion of the National Farmers’ Day, the former Union agriculture minister in a post on Twitter wished for justice to the farmers.

Thousands of cultivators have been protesting at the border points of Delhi since November 26 against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

“It is the responsibility of those in power to aptly honour farmer who forms an important part of economy. But unfortunately the farmer of the country is now forced to stage protest for his rights and demands,” Pawar tweeted.

“Wishing for justice to the farmer on the occasion of the National Farmers’ Day,” he added.

Farmers protesting at the Delhi border points have been demanding a repeal of the new agri laws.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.